Coastal Flood Advisory in Effect for CT Coast

The weather service warned that "minor flooding" could affect properties near the shore and waterfront. "Some roads and low-lying properties, including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront, will experience minor flooding," the advisory said.

The alert is active through the afternoon, overlapping with high tide in southern Fairfield County. Officials say conditions will be most dangerous in the hours leading up to and after the tide.

The weather service also issued a coastal flood statement for western Long Island, where the Sound faces similar risks. Beaches along the Atlantic side of Long Island, as well as New York City beaches including Coney Island, Manhattan Beach, Jacob Riis Park, and Rockaway Beach, are under a "high" rip current threat. Surf there could reach up to 5 feet.

Rip currents are powerful enough to pull swimmers from shore. Safety experts advise moving parallel to the shoreline, floating, or signaling for help if caught.

Further south, advisories were posted for southern Nassau County on Long Island and stretches of the New Jersey shore.

