2 People Killed In Fiery I-95 Crash In Groton

Police in New Haven County were called to Exit 87 northbound on I-95 in Groton around 9:20 p.m., Connecticut State Police said.

A red Dodge Ram 1500 had gone off the left side of the exit ramp, struck a guardrail, and bounced into a tree, sparking a fire, police said. The driver and passenger were killed in the crash.

Their names are being withheld while police investigate the cause of the crash and notify their loved ones.

Investigators ask anyone who saw the crash or has any information on it to call State Trooper Timothy Wengloski at 860-848-6500 Ext. 5.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Groton and receive free news updates.