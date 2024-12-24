Rookie Griswold Race Car Driver Charged With Sexual Assault Of Juvenile

Ashton Young, 20, of Griswold, surrendered to Troop E-Montville on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, at approximately 7:50 p.m., police said. A warrant had been issued in connection to allegations reported in August.

Earlier this year, Young was named the 2024 RAD Auto Machine Street Stock Rookie of the Year, according to a video shared by Stafford Motor Speedway on Facebook.

"Ashton Young had never set foot in a race car until he competed at Stafford this year full-time," the race track said in a separate post on Dec. 16. "Young saw consistent improvement in pace throughout the season, resulting in the RAD Auto Machine Street Stock Rookie of the Year Award."

Young was charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of second-degree sexual assault. He was held on a $100,000 court-set bond, which he posted. He is scheduled to appear for arraignment at Rockville Superior Court on Jan. 6, 2025.

