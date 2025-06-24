Motorcyclist Airlifted With Life-Threatening Injuries After 5-Vehicle Crash In Lisbon: Police

Connecticut State Police were called to 689 River Road just after 11 a.m. for a report of a multi-vehicle collision.

An initial investigation determined the crash began when a Nissan Rogue SUV slowed to turn right into a gas station. The motorcyclist, a Norwich resident, attempted to pass on the left but struck the vehicle, authorities said.

The impact threw the rider from the motorcycle, propelling him into three unoccupied vehicles parked at the gas station.

Paramedics transported the SUV driver to William W. Backus Hospital with minor injuries. The motorcyclist was airlifted to Hartford Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Trooper Timothy Wengloski at 860-848-6500 or timothy.wengloski@ct.gov.

