William Stonier, of Ledyard, is charged with failure to maintain a lane, reckless driving, and second-degree manslaughter, Connecticut State Police said. He was previously charged with driving under the influence and illegal firearm possession while intoxicated.

Police said Stonier hit Richard Dupont, of Jewett City, on River Road near the intersection of Lee Road in Lisbon on Oct. 14, 2024.

Dupont died at the scene.

According to investigators, Stonier’s Dodge Ram veered off the right side of the road and struck Dupont around 10:30 p.m. The red pickup truck hit a guardrail, then continued until it smashed into a telephone pole, snapping it in half, according to his new arrest warrant.

State police said data from the Dodge Ram revealed the vehicle was traveling between 81 and 88 mph just before the crash. The posted speed limit in the area is 35 mph.

Stonier admitted to police he had consumed as many as eight drinks before driving. His blood alcohol content was .1806 — more than twice the legal limit of .08, the arrest warrant stated.

Stonier was initially held on a $75,000 bond. He now faces a $300,000 bond for the newly filed charges, police said.

Richard “Rich” Dupont, a 1986 Griswold High School graduate, was remembered as a devoted Red Sox and 49ers fan, according to his obituary.

His family said he was hard-working and deeply cared for his loved ones. He worked at Walmart and walked to and from his job every day.

A GoFundMe in his name has raised more than $3,700.

He is survived by his son, Spencer; daughter, Cheyenne; and a grandson, his obituary said.

