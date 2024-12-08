Overcast 47°

Man Seriously Injured After Car Leaves Road, Crashes Into Rocks, Tree In Griswold

A 60-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after the car he was riding in left the road and crashed into rocks and a tree, Connecticut authorities said.

Police lights

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Openverse/appleswitch
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

The single-vehicle crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, on Hell Hollow Road in Griswold, according to Connecticut State Police.

The 2008 Honda Civic was traveling east when the driver veered off the road and struck the rocks and tree. The driver, a 38-year-old from Voluntown, escaped the wreck with minor injuries. However, paramedics rushed his passenger to William W. Backus Hospital in Norwich.

Doctors later transferred him to Hartford Hospital because of the severity of his injuries, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Connecticut State Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to contact Trooper Timothy Wengloski at 860-848-6500, ext. 5.

