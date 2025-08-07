Man Intoxicated In Fiery Lisbon Crash That Killed Pregnant Girlfriend On I-395: Police

Rafy Torres, 35, Wallingford, was taken into custody Thursday, Aug. 7, in New London, following a lengthy investigation by Connecticut State Police. He faces multiple charges, including second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle and operating under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The crash occurred late at night in August 2024, when Torres was driving a van on I-395 north. Police said he lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a bridge support. The vehicle burst into flames.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, State Police found Torres’ girlfriend, 33-year-old Anjelly Berrios, lying outside the vehicle after the crash. Berrios, who was pregnant with her third child and a mother of two, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Torres, who sustained burns to his arms, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Medical records revealed his blood alcohol content was 0.10, above the legal limit of 0.08. This, along with other evidence, led to his arrest on charges of reckless driving and illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence.

Berrios was seven months pregnant with a baby girl. She leaves behind two children, Xavier & Amani, both teenagers, according to a GoFundMe.

Further investigation revealed that Torres' driver’s license was suspended at the time of the crash. A witness also told police that Torres struggled emotionally after the incident, crying when awake, according to the warrant.

Torres was initially held on a $150,000 bond, police said.

