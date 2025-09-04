Shane Ebersole, 55, of Groton, was identified by troopers as the driver of a silver Lexus RX 350 that sped past a cruiser at more than 100 mph on northbound I-395 in Griswold just before 3:30 a.m. Sept. 3, police said.

Instead of pulling over, Ebersole allegedly accelerated in an attempt to escape. At one point, troopers said the Lexus reached 120 mph before exiting the highway at Exit 24 in Norwich.

The chase was called off for safety, but police said the trooper had already identified Ebersole as the driver after running the vehicle's license plate.

Troopers alerted Groton police, and about an hour later, officers found Ebersole outside his home. He was arrested and charged with reckless driving, disobeying an officer’s signal, and interfering with an officer, state police said.

He was being held on a $20,000 bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Griswold-Lisbon and receive free news updates.