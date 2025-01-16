Griswold Man Drunk, Carrying Loaded Gun During I-395 Crash: Police

William Bessette, 36, of Griswold, faces multiple charges, including operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and illegal possession of a firearm while intoxicated, according to Connecticut State Police.

Troopers found Bessette asleep behind the wheel early Wednesday, Jan. 15, near Exit 22 after his car crashed into a guardrail and became entangled in the wires, authorities said. When they woke him, Bessette reportedly believed he had been pulled over and did not realize he had crashed.

Troopers said Bessette smelled of alcohol and failed a field sobriety test. His blood alcohol level tested at twice the legal limit after his arrest, according to state police.

Bessette admitted to having a loaded .380 handgun in the car, and troopers seized it during the investigation, authorities said.

Bessette was released after posting a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwich Superior Court.

