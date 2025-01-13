Drunk Lisbon Man Nearly Shoots Neighbor While Killing Squirrels: Police

James Adams, 66, of Lisbon, faces charges of illegal discharge of a firearm, illegally carrying a firearm while under the influence, reckless endangerment in the first degree, and second-degree breach of peace, according to Connecticut State Police.

A neighbor called the police on Saturday, Jan. 11, just before 4 p.m. after hearing a gunshot and a bullet whiz past their head while working outside. Troopers later found a .22-caliber bullet lodged in the home's exterior, police said.

A security camera showed the neighbor diving for cover. No one was injured.

Police traced the trajectory of the bullet to Adams' home.

Adams, who smelled of alcohol and slurred his words, admitted to shooting at a squirrel on his property, police said. However, another person at the home told troopers Adams had fired at a second squirrel in the direction of the neighbor's home, according to the report.

Police seized the .22 rifle, and Adams surrendered the other firearms in the home.

Adams was released on a $1,500 bond, authorities said. He is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

