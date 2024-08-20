Woman, 33, Killed In Fiery Overnight Crash In Lisbon

The crash occurred in New London County at 10:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, on I-395 northbound in Lisbon.

According to Connecticut State Police, the Dodge was traveling northbound on the highway when it ran off the right side of the road and struck the abutment for the Preston Allen Road overpass.

State police said a fire began, and the 2000 Dodge Ram Wagon 3500 was quickly engulfed in flames.

State Police said as a result of the collision, Windham County resident Anjelly Berrios, age 33, of Plainfield, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver was transported to the William W. Backus Hospital in Norwich by ambulance for medical treatment.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Wengloski or Trooper Christopher Brett at 860-848-6500 extension 5.

