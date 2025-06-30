A Few Clouds 87°

CT Man Busted After Lisbon Home Invasion, Gun Theft, Assaulting Elderly Victim: Police

A Connecticut man is facing serious charges after a chaotic scene in Lisbon, after police say he broke into a home, stole a firearm, and assaulted an elderly person, authorities said. 

 Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Michael Grenier, 36, of Enfield, was first introduced to police on Sunday, June 29, when someone called officers to report a man screaming at passing vehicles on Kimball Road around 7:30 p.m., Connecticut State Police said.

While on the way, troopers learned that the man might have been involved in a violent incident at a nearby home, one involving a gun.

Troopers soon found Grenier in the roadway, matching the caller’s description. 

He was immediately detained as the investigation unfolded. At a home on Kimball Road, officers spoke with a victim who told them that Grenier had forced his way inside, assaulted them, and stolen a gun, authorities said.

That firearm was later recovered just a short distance from where Grenier was stopped.

Grenier was arrested and charged with: 

  • Home invasion
  • Robbery
  • Interfering with an officer/resisting
  • Three counts of breach of peace
  • Disorderly conduct
  • Stealing a firearm
  • Assault involving an elderly or vulnerable victim

Grenier was being held on a $200,000 bond, authorities said. 

