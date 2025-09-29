Alexis Newcomb, of Ashburnham, Massachusetts, was fatally injured while riding as a passenger in a Tesla Model Y that was struck on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 28, on Preston Road in Griswold, police said.

According to investigators, another Tesla Model Y traveling in the opposite direction crossed the center line and crashed into their vehicle near the Interstate 395 on-ramp around 2:50 p.m.

Newcomb suffered critical injuries and was later pronounced dead at William W. Backus Hospital.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries, authorities said.

The wreck remains under investigation. It's unclear if police have filed charges in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Wengloski at 860-848-6500 or [email protected]

.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Griswold-Lisbon and receive free news updates.