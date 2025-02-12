Arrest Made In Deadly Griswold Motorcycle Crash That Left Two Boys Without Their Father

Tyler W. Griggs, 26, was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle after an investigation into a June 1, 2024, crash on Hopeville Road in Griswold, according to Connecticut State Police.

Authorities said Griggs was making a left turn from a driveway at 1089 Hopeville Road when he struck a motorcycle operated by Sean McGloin, who was traveling southbound.

Police said McGloin was thrown from his black Suzuki Burgman motorcycle and suffered severe head trauma. He was airlifted to a hospital in Norwich before being transferred to another facility, where he was pronounced dead on June 5, 2024, according to the arrest affidavit.

An investigation by Trooper Brett determined Griggs had failed to yield the right of way, leading to the fatal collision, police said.

Griggs, who remained at the scene and called 9-1-1, told investigators he looked both ways before pulling out but did not see McGloin’s motorcycle. He later admitted visibility was low and he "kind of saw him as I was coming out," according to his signed statement.

The Connecticut State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit reviewed surveillance footage, physical evidence, and speed calculations before obtaining an arrest warrant for Griggs, authorities said.

Griggs was booked on Tuesday, Feb. 12, and is being held pending court proceedings, police said.

Sean McGloin was a devoted employee at Electric Boat, known for his ability to "make hard work fun" with his daily jokes and infectious personality, according to his obituary on the Hill Funeral Home website. He was a loving father to his sons, Liam, 15, and Owen, 9, instilling in them the values of respect, hard work, and perseverance, his obituary continues.

"Sean was passionate about fishing especially with his boys," the obit says. "Liam was his co-captain on the boat. He taught him how to drive the boat, dock the boat and everything in between. Now Liam will be the captain and Owen the co-captain. Sean’s spirit will always guide them."

