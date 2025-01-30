Fair 26°

Eastford Woman Hid Tracking Devices Inside Plush Toy, Car: Police

A Connecticut woman faces felony charges after investigators say she secretly placed GPS tracking devices on a victim’s belongings—including one hidden inside a plush toy.

 Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Josh Lanier
Jessica Benoit, 36, of Eastford, turned herself in to Connecticut State Police on Wednesday, Jan. 29, after an arrest warrant was issued, authorities said.

Investigators say Benoit first attached a tracking device to the victim’s vehicle before later hiding another inside a plush toy in July 2024. They also allege she registered an online account for the tracking devices using another person’s name.

Police did not identify the alleged victim.

She was charged with electronic stalking, criminal impersonation, and third-degree identity theft, state police said. 

Benoit was released on a $20,000 bond, authorities said. 

