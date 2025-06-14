'My Protector': Glastonbury Officer Says Goodbye After K9 Diagnosed With Incurable Illness

Glastonbury Officer Neil Cavanaugh penned a heartfelt letter to his "partner, my shadow, protector," his police dog Soleil. He said the dog is one of the best parts of his day, and he plans to make Soleil's life as happy as possible for the animal's remaining time.

Cavanaugh said in his Facebook post that it could be anywhere from a few months to a year.

"Soleil will soon begin a well-deserved retirement at home, with her family," he wrote. "Her days will be filled with sunshine, soft beds, toys, and all the love and support we can give. Her spirit, lessons, love, and great accomplishments will remain a part of me and this community forever."

Soleil has served with distinction since joining the Glastonbury police force in 2019. She will retire from active duty on July 1.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Glastonbury and receive free news updates.