'My Protector': Glastonbury Officer Says Goodbye After K9 Diagnosed With Incurable Illness

A police officer in Connecticut said he is devastated after veterinarians diagnosed with K9 partner with an incurable disease, similar to ALS in humans. 

Glastonbury Officer Neil Cavanaugh and his police dog Soleil. The department announced this week that Soleil would retire on July 1 after contracting a disease similar to ALS.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Glastonbury Police Department
Josh Lanier
Glastonbury Officer Neil Cavanaugh penned a heartfelt letter to his "partner, my shadow, protector," his police dog Soleil. He said the dog is one of the best parts of his day, and he plans to make Soleil's life as happy as possible for the animal's remaining time. 

Cavanaugh said in his Facebook post that it could be anywhere from a few months to a year. 

"Soleil will soon begin a well-deserved retirement at home, with her family," he wrote. "Her days will be filled with sunshine, soft beds, toys, and all the love and support we can give. Her spirit, lessons, love, and great accomplishments will remain a part of me and this community forever."

Soleil has served with distinction since joining the Glastonbury police force in 2019. She will retire from active duty on July 1. 

