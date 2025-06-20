Missing Retired Glastonbury Detective Found Dead At Home, Buried Beneath Hoarded Trash: Report

Mary A. Notarangelo, 73, was found in her Toll Gate Road house in Glastonbury in February after a biohazard cleaning company was called in to clean up the property. They located her body when crews used an excavator to remove the floor-to-ceiling piles of hoarded trash, CT Insider reported this week.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not determined how she died.

Glastonbury police had searched the home multiple times since Notarangelo was reported missing in July, but were unable to find her among the detritus. Even cadaver dogs could not find her.

“Hoarders usually have paths. But this was like just piled floor to almost ceiling,” Glastonbury Police Chief Marshall Porter told the outlet. “You literally would have had to climb over stuff.”

The New York Post reported that Notarangelo mostly kept to herself outside of work, taking care of her many birds and enjoying crafts.

Patti Steeves told ABC News she worked with Notarangelo when the latter was a detective at the Bridgeport Police Department.

Steeves said she was confused why Glastonbury police did not release any information on Notarangelo's death until this week, if they'd found her in February.

“She, as quirky as she was, she was a good person at heart," Steeves noted.

CTInsider reported that the executor of Notarangelo's estate will organize cleaning the home, which is expected to cost as much as $100,000.

“It’s tragic," Porter told the outlet, "and it’s very strange."

