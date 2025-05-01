Michael Taylor, 69, of Glastonbury, is charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, traveling unreasonably fast, and failure to yield to a pedestrian, authorities said.

Police said Taylor hit 61-year-old Phillip Burleson as he crossed Glastonbury Boulevard in a crosswalk on Jan. 11. Burleson died from his injuries three days later.

Taylor remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

He was released on a $50,000 bond, authorities said.

Burleson, a North Carolina native and US Air Force veteran, left behind a wife and two sons, according to his obituary.

