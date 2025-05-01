Fair 63°

Michael Taylor Hit And Killed Phillip Burleson In Crash

Police have arrested the driver who they say hit and killed a man earlier this year in Glastonbury, authorities said. 

A police car with its lights flashing

 Photo Credit: Stephen Picilaidis on Unsplash
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Michael Taylor, 69, of Glastonbury, is charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, traveling unreasonably fast, and failure to yield to a pedestrian, authorities said. 

Police said Taylor hit 61-year-old Phillip Burleson as he crossed Glastonbury Boulevard in a crosswalk on Jan. 11. Burleson died from his injuries three days later. 

Taylor remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. 

He was released on a $50,000 bond, authorities said.

Burleson, a North Carolina native and US Air Force veteran, left behind a wife and two sons, according to his obituary

