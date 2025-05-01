120 MPH: Intoxicated Driver Leads Police On Chase Before Glastonbury Crash, Cops Say

Marcus Douton, of Norwich, faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence and leading police on a pursuit at more than 120 mph on Wednesday, April 30, around 6:15 p.m., authorities said.

The incident began when multiple 911 callers reported a Lexus sedan driving erratically on Route 2 westbound in Bozrah. The vehicle had fresh damage to its front bumper, leading troopers to believe it had just been in a recent crash.

Troopers in Colchester spotted the vehicle and pulled it over. But moments later, Douton took off, police said. Investigators later found that the car had a fraudulent registration plate, making it difficult to identify the driver.

As the Lexus sped westbound, it approached an active Department of Transportation construction zone. Crews were setting up lane closures, and troopers were helping by slowing traffic with two DOT crash trucks blocking both westbound lanes. Instead of stopping, the Lexus drove on the left shoulder, swerved into the grass, and sped around the traffic control, heading straight toward the workers, police said.

Troopers at the scene tried to stop the vehicle again. Douton then led police on a pursuit through the construction area. Because traffic was shut down for the work zone, the highway was clear — and the Lexus took advantage, reaching speeds over 120 miles per hour before exiting at Oak Street in Glastonbury, police said.

Douton lost control after that and crashed into another car. A state police cruiser quickly pinned the Lexus to prevent its escape.

He failed a field sobriety test after being stopped, police said.

Douton was charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating with a fraudulent registration plate, operating a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operating under suspension, reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, operating a motor vehicle without a license, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, criminal impersonation, forgery in the second degree, interfering with an officer, and five counts of reckless endangerment in the first degree, police said.

No injuries were reported in the crash, and the state police cruiser involved only received minor damage. Authorities also confirmed Douton had an active warrant in Montville for failure to appear, police said.

He was being held on a $135,000 bond, authorities said.

