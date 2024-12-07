TikTok Sensation Ruhama Shitrit Brings Middle Eastern Flavors To Farmington Chabad

Shitrit will be holding a cooking demonstration at the Chabad House of Farmington on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Shitrit moved with her family from Israel to Boston and only recently began going viral for her simple yet delicious Middle Eastern recipes, that she dreams up herself.

Shitrit told the Jewish Food Society that she didn’t start cooking until she was living in America.

She missed the flavors of her homeland and wanted her four children to know the foods of their heritage. So, she began honing her skills and recording recipes from her mother and grandmother to make for her children.

Shitrit told the website that she believes food holds memories and is a cornerstone of cultural expression passed down from generation to generation

Click here to follow Daily Voice Farmington and receive free news updates.