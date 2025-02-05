Sally's Apizza will open its restaurant at the Westfarms mall on Thursday, Feb. 13. Located on the ground level of Jordan's Furniture, the pizzeria will feature an 80-foot-wide, high-resolution LED screen and an expanded menu.

To promote the new location, Sally's released an AI-generated parody of Apple's famous 1984 Super Bowl commercial called "Sally's Farmington: THE VISION". The pizzeria will open four days after Super Bowl LIX.

The 90-second promo imagines a dystopian world ruled by a single pizza conglomerate named "Papa Dom's"—a mashup of Papa John's and Domino's Pizza—that only bakes with electric ovens. In a dramatic moment, a woman bursts into a cold, industrialized room and hurls a flaming pizza on a peel, shattering a towering Big Brother-style screen.

In a final homage to the original commercial, Sally's video ends with a narrator declaring, "You'll see why after 2024, the world won’t be like 1984."

The Westfarms restaurant will serve Sally's signature thin-crust, sauce-forward apizza—pronounced "ah-beetz"—famous for its crispy, oven-charred edges. Fans can also enjoy appetizers, salads, and entrees, alongside a full bar.

The Farmington opening comes as Sally's continues to grow beyond its original Wooster Street location in New Haven, founded in 1938 by Salvatore "Sally" Consiglio. The pizzeria has attracted millions of pizza lovers for decades, most prominently John F. Kennedy and Frank Sinatra.

Sally's is considered one of the "Big Three" pizzerias in the Elm City, along with Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana and Modern Apizza. New Haven's pizza scene has led to Connecticut declaring itself the "Pizza Capital of the United States" — a claim that nearby New Yorkers and New Jerseyans don't exactly agree with.

Sally's expansion began in Stamford in 2021, followed by Fairfield in 2022, Woburn, Massachusetts, in 2023, and Wethersfield in 2024. Daily Voice previously reported that a restaurant in Norwalk is expected to open between April and June.

More locations are on the way, including Newington and South Windsor, as well as additional Massachusetts restaurants in Boston, Concord, and Dorchester.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Farmington and receive free news updates.