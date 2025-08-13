Hot Tub Horror: 2 Men Convicted in Brutal Farmington Home Invasion

Joshua Jenkins, 33, of East Hartford, and Branden Holloway, 26, of Hartford, were convicted on multiple charges, including home invasion, sexual assault, assault, and robbery.

According to prosecutors, the pair stormed the home of one of the victims late at night, emerging from a tree line dressed in black and armed with firearms equipped with lasers. They ordered the two victims out of a hot tub, stripped them, and forced them into the house.

The victims testified that they were tied up, pistol-whipped, and assaulted in degrading ways as the intruders searched for jewelry, cash, and other valuables. The ordeal lasted roughly two hours before the victims managed to free themselves, jump from a second-floor balcony, and run through the woods to a neighbor’s house for help.

A cooperating witness testified that the attack was planned. Investigators used cell phone and Instagram records, as well as cell tower data, to place Jenkins and Holloway near the scene during the time of the invasion.

Both men now face lengthy prison sentences for their roles in the crime.

