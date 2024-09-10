Farmington Man Charged With Attempting To Have Sex With Dog

Hartford County resident Jose Ramos-Cordero, of New Britain, was arrested by the Farmington Police Department on Monday, Sept. 9, and charged with sexual assault of an animal, burglary, and disorderly conduct.

According to Lt. Matthew Corcoran of the Farmington Police, earlier in the day, the department received a complaint that video showed a maintenance worker at Brookdale Gables, a senior living facility, inside a tenant’s apartment while they were away.

The footage showed Ramos-Cordero on the floor, exposing himself, and attempting to engage with the tenant’s dog sexually, Corcoran said.

Following his arrest, Ramos-Cordero was released on a $10,000 bond.

