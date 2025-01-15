Drag-Racing I-84 Drivers Killed Young Father In Farmington, Family Says

According to CT State Police, a 44-year-old man from Wethersfield was heading east on the highway near Exit 36 in Farmington when he struck the vehicle being operated by Eloi Batista Da Silva, on Sunday, Jan. 12, around 6:05 p.m.

The impact sent Silva, who had also been heading east, across the left lane, the median, and into the westbound lanes, where his car collided with a third vehicle.

The crash quickly escalated, involving three additional vehicles. Two vehicles came to rest in a wooded area off the westbound lanes, while others stopped in the travel lanes.

Da Silva was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the other vehicles sustained minor injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment. The driver who police say initiated the crash fled the scene, they said. No charges had been filed as of press time.

Da Silva’s family has since launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of repatriating his body to Brazil for burial in his hometown of Itaipé. The campaign had raised $13,500 as of press time.

“It is with great sadness that we organize this campaign in memory of Eloi Junior Batista da Silva, who passed away in a tragic car accident caused by two irresponsible individuals racing,” the family wrote. “Eloi leaves behind his parents, a sister, and a 3-year-old daughter who dreamed of hugging her father.”

Police have not said whether or not the crash was caused by individuals racing.

The family described Da Silva as a generous person, a loyal friend, and someone with a pure heart.

