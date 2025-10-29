Big Y Announces New Location In Farmington After 'Long Search'

Company officials said the 53,000-square-foot store will open on the southern side of Westfarms in Farmington in the Spring of 2027.

"We're thrilled to become part of the vibrant Westfarms community after a long search for the right opportunity," said Mathieu L. D'Amour, vice president of real estate and development for the company, in a statement.

Big Y said more details about hiring and grand opening events will be shared in the coming months.

Big Y operates multiple stores across Connecticut and Massachusetts.

