Overcast 52°

SHARE

Big Y Announces New Location In Farmington After 'Long Search'

A new Big Y grocery store is coming to Connecticut. 

A Big Y store in West Hartford

A Big Y store in West Hartford

 Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Company officials said the 53,000-square-foot store will open on the southern side of Westfarms in Farmington in the Spring of 2027. 

"We're thrilled to become part of the vibrant Westfarms community after a long search for the right opportunity," said Mathieu L. D'Amour, vice president of real estate and development for the company, in a statement. 

Big Y said more details about hiring and grand opening events will be shared in the coming months.

Big Y operates multiple stores across Connecticut and Massachusetts. 

to follow Daily Voice Farmington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE