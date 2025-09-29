Fair 77°

SHARE

Adam Peppe ID'd As Driver Killed In I-84 Crash In Farmington

Connecticut State Police have identified the motorist who was killed in a multivehicle crash that injured two others and shut a section of I-84 in Farmington.

Police tape

Police tape

 Photo Credit: Canva/cglade
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Adam Peppe, 34, of Brewster, New York, struck two men who had parked their vehicles on the shoulder of I-84 in Farmington shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 29, State Police said.

He also hit both vehicles.

Paramedics took Peppe to the University of Connecticut Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The two men sustained minor injuries.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. Police closed the eastbound lanes of I-84 just before Exit 37 for several hours as they investigated and cleared the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. State police asked anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to contact Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or [email protected].

to follow Daily Voice Farmington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE