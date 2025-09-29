Adam Peppe, 34, of Brewster, New York, struck two men who had parked their vehicles on the shoulder of I-84 in Farmington shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 29, State Police said.

He also hit both vehicles.

Paramedics took Peppe to the University of Connecticut Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The two men sustained minor injuries.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. Police closed the eastbound lanes of I-84 just before Exit 37 for several hours as they investigated and cleared the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. State police asked anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to contact Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or [email protected].

