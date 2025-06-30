Community Rallies Around Family Of Chester Navy Vet, Father Of 4 Killed In Tragic Crash

Now, after the 63-year-old father of four was tragically killed in a head-on crash earlier this month in Westbrook, his family needs the same support he freely gave.

“Bob was an amazing man,” said family member Shannon Smith. “He was quiet, lighthearted, and unassuming. He served his country in the Navy. He earned his master's degree without fanfare so that he could provide for his family. He was a very hard worker. Above all, he was a family man.”

Smith launched a GoFundMe to help Jones’s wife, Sue, and their four daughters. As of Monday, June 30, the campaign had raised $1,100.

The money will help cover everyday expenses and eventually fund his daughters’ college dreams, goals that Jones had worked tirelessly to support.

Jones was an accomplished Ironman athlete, but Smith says he was most passionate on the sidelines.

“He was also his girl's strongest supporter in all that they did,” she said. “He was their coach, their cheerleader, their driver, and role model. ... His family was the center of his world. Everything he did was for them. Equally, he was the center of theirs. Their lives have been forever changed by his loss.”

The GoFundMe page describes Jones as “the man who was the center of their world.” Donations will help his family start to rebuild in the wake of their unimaginable loss.

Click here to donate or learn more about the GoFundMe.

