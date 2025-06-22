Fair 91°

25 People Rescued After Boat Runs Aground Near Eustasia Island

Emergency responders pulled off a major late-night rescue after a boat ran aground near Eustasia Island in the Connecticut River, leaving 25 people stranded.

Firefighters helped rescue 25 people near Eustasia Island Sarturday night, June 21, after their boat began to run aground

 Photo Credit: Essex Fire Engine Co. #1
Josh Lanier
According to the Deep River Fire Department, first responders were called to the scene around 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 21, after reports of a vessel that had gone aground with several people on board. Crews from Essex, Deep River, and Chester fire departments launched multiple marine units to assist.

Emergency teams worked together to bring all 25 people safely off the vessel. Everyone was checked for injuries.

Luckily, no one was seriously harmed, authorities said. 

The cause of the grounding is being investigated. Police did not release any further information. ,

