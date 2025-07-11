Joel Caiza, 18, of Waterbury, was charged with reckless driving, traveling too fast for road conditions, failure to maintain lane, and operating a motor vehicle without a license, Connecticut State Police announced Friday, July 11.

Authorities said Caiza lost control of his Acura TSX after hitting a patch of standing water and hydroplaning just after 7 a.m. Thursday in Enfield.

Troopers Christopher Genovese and Matthew Cerri were on the shoulder of I-91 near Exit 47W investigating a crash when Caiza slammed into them, police said. Cerri was inside his cruiser with emergency lights activated, while Genovese was walking nearby, police said.

According to investigators, Cerri suffered a concussion but was treated and released from the hospital. Genovese remained hospitalized Friday with serious injuries.

State police released video footage showing the vehicle hydroplaning out of control and striking the cruisers in a violent impact.

Caiza, who was also hospitalized with unspecified injuries, was being held on a $100,000 bond, authorities said.

Connecticut State Police Commander Col. Daniel Loughman described the incident as "absolutely preventable." He had a message for all drivers.

This is a reminder to exercise the utmost caution when approaching any emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road. Slow down immediately, regardless of your lane, and safely move over to create space for emergency responders. The Connecticut State Police remain committed to the safety of all residents and travelers on Connecticut roadways, and we need the public's assistance at all times to continue our mission. Please do your part- stay alert, obey all signals, and prioritize safety at all times behind the wheel.

A section of I-91 was closed for several hours on Thursday during the investigation, causing significant traffic delays throughout the area.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Enfield and receive free news updates.