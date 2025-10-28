A Few Clouds 53°

Michael Swart Killed In Enfield Crash, Police Say

A Connecticut man has died after a pickup truck crash in Enfield, police said.

A police car with its lights flashing

 Photo Credit: Stephen Picilaidis on Unsplash
Josh Lanier
Michael Swart, 57, was involved in a crash on Tuesday morning, Oct. 28, on Douglas Road, Enfield police said. He was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Silverado. 

Paramedics took Swart to Johnson Memorial Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead hours later.

The crash remains under investigation by the Enfield Police Department Traffic Division.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer P. Nisyrios at 860-763-8985.

