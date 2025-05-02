Jashua Martinez was killed just after 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 1, when his motorcycle crashed with a pick-up truck on Town Farm Road in Enfield, police said.

The pick-up driver was not injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Social media has been flooded with memorials to Martinez for his sense of humor, kindness, business acumen, and love of his family. He leaves behind two young children.

"It is with a broken heart that I share the news of the loss of my beloved nephew, Jashua Martinez," his aunt, Nancy Agosto Martinez, posted on Facebook. "... He was my son's first best friend, an amazing son, father, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend. He lived life to the fullest and loved his family fiercely. ... Our lives will never be the same without him."

Jashua Martinez owned and ran Jashcuts, a popular barbershop in Enfield.

Customers and friends posted that he gave their children their first haircuts, and how hard Martinez worked to grow the business.

A memorial service for Jashua Martinez is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Friday at Jashcuts, 137 Hazard Ave.

"He was someone who brought light, laughter, and love into so many lives, and his absence leaves a void that can never be filled," Joey Gannuscio posted on Facebook, announcing the event. "He was truly loved by all who knew him and will be forever missed."

