Fransheska Stuart, 30, of Meriden, was arrested on Tuesday, July 15. Nearly 18 months after she crashed her 2006 Honda Accord just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2023, near Exit 45 southbound when she lost control, hit a guardrail, and the car flipped onto its side, Connecticut State Police said.

When emergency crews arrived, the metal of the car was compressing Stuart’s chest, making it hard for her to breathe. Asked if anyone else was in the car, she told rescuers no, but her baby, Isiah, was pinned beneath the vehicle's front end, an arrest warrant said.

According to police, Stuart had been at a party in New Britain earlier that night. Isiah's father had spoken with her around 10:30 p.m. and again at midnight. He said she was slurring her words both times.

He told her not to drive if she’d been drinking, but she said she hadn’t and planned to leave with Isiah, the warrant said. He later told police that when he went to the medical examiner’s office to see Isiah’s body, he smelled alcohol on the boy's body.

Stuart’s blood alcohol content was .12, police said. A blood analysis showed she had THC and cocaine in her system at the time of the crash as well.

Officials charged Stuart with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, DUI, reckless driving, violating car seat laws, risk of injury to a minor, misconduct with a motor vehicle, and reckless endangerment, State Police said.

She was being held on a $375,000 bond, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Enfield and receive free news updates.