Enfield Worker Badly Burned In Lawnmower Crash With Car Outside Town Hall

The crash happened next to the town hall around 12:15 p.m. The worker, a man whose name has not been released, suffered serious injuries and burns. Paramedics rushed him to Baystate Hospital for treatment.

Police said the driver of the car, a good Samaritan, and a local fire chief ran to help. They battled flames and pulled the worker to safety.

The driver also suffered injuries. Police said those did not appear as severe, but the person is receiving medical care.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

