Enfield Man Loses Finger In Domestic Dispute That Sends Wife To Hospital: Police

Police in Enfield were called to Post Office Road just before 1 a.m. for reports of a disturbance, authorities said. Officers found a husband and wife injured, and paramedics transported them to separate hospitals.

The woman suffered head injuries, and the man sustained a serious hand wound. Enfield police said both are expected to survive. Authorities did not release their names.

At least three gunshots were fired inside the home during the altercation, police said.

“The male suspect then discharged at least one round from what appears to be a shotgun within the bedroom," Chief Alaric Fox told WSFB. "He subsequently obtained a second firearm, identified as a rifle. A physical altercation then occurred between the suspect and one of the adult sons present in the residence, during which the rifle was discharged twice. No injuries have been reported as a result of the gunfire.”

The man is charged with first-degree assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm. Investigators said additional charges are likely. Police said they plan to search the home once they receive a search warrant.

