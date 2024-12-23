Fair 18°

Enfield Farm Worker Killed By Machinery At Work; Osha Investigating

A man was killed this week after he was hit by a piece of heavy machinery in Connecticut, authorities said. 

Police tape.

Josh Lanier
The 68-year-old Springfield, Massachusetts, man was at Lindy Farms on Fletcher Road when a skid steer backed into him just after 11:15 a.m., Enfield Police said. Authorities believe he was bending over, and the driver could not see him.

The man's name was not released. 

The man worked at the farm, but in what capacity is unclear. 

Police contacted investigators with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) who are not looking into the matter. 

