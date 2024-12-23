Enfield Farm Worker Killed By Machinery At Work; Osha Investigating

The 68-year-old Springfield, Massachusetts, man was at Lindy Farms on Fletcher Road when a skid steer backed into him just after 11:15 a.m., Enfield Police said. Authorities believe he was bending over, and the driver could not see him.

The man's name was not released.

The man worked at the farm, but in what capacity is unclear.

Police contacted investigators with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) who are not looking into the matter.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Enfield and receive free news updates.