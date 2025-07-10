2 State Troopers Injured, I-91N Closed After Multiple Vehicle Crash In Enfield

The crash happened during the busy morning commute near Exit 47W in Enfield. It's unclear what caused the wreck, but a car hit two state troopers — one inside a cruiser, the other outside, authorities said. The Connecticut State Police have not released their names.

Several people were taken to a hospital for treatment. State police described their injuries as serious but not life-threatening.

Police closed the northbound side of the interstate between Exits 47 and 48, and shut down the on-ramp at Exit 47 as emergency crews cleared the scene and investigated the crash.

All traffic is being diverted to Route 190 East, causing major traffic jams on local roads and side streets.

The highway remained closed as of 11 a.m., according to CTRoads.org. It's unclear when it will reopen.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area.

Enfield police are assisting state troopers with traffic control.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

