Unidentified Person Killed After Car Hits Tree, Bursts Into Flames In Ellington

The crash happened in Tolland County on Monday, Nov. 25 just before 8 p.m., when a 2016 Kia Sorento Lx speeding in a westbound direction on Sandy Beach Road in Ellington lost control and hit a tree head-on, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Both the driver and one passenger were able to get out of the vehicle before it went up in flames. However, a second passenger died in the crash, police said.

The driver and passenger were later taken to Hartford Hospital for minor injuries and the vehicle was towed away.

Troopers are now investigating to find out the victim's identity. Anyone who saw the crash or has dash camera footage is asked to contact Trooper Stefanie Gurski at Troop C in Tolland at 860-896-3200 or Stefanie.Gurski@ct.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

