Michael J. Landry, 65, of Ellington, was riding north on Route 22 in Canaan shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, when the sports car heading the opposite direction turned into his path, New York State Police said. The impact threw Landry from the bike and onto the asphalt.

Paramedics airlifted Landry to Albany Medical Center, where he died of his wounds.

The Porsche driver, an 85-year-old man from Niskayuna, New York, was taken to Berkshire Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

New York State troopers are investigating the crash.

Landry leaves behind a wife and two adult sons, according to his obituary. His family said he had a passion for cars and was an avid motorcyclist.

A master craftsman and carpenter by trade, Michael was proudly self-employed and a dedicated member of the Local 326 Carpenters Union. His skill and passion for working with his hands extended far beyond his profession.

A funeral mass is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 13, in Ellington.

