East Windsor Bakeshop Closes Its Doors, Hints At New Location

Fans of an East Windsor bakery will have to drive a little further to get their sugar fix after the owners announced they were closing the doors on that location less than a year after opening. 

Some of the delicious items offered at From Chan Bakeshop in Cromwell.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: From Chan Bakeshop
Josh Lanier
Owners of From Chan Bakeshop said that they were shutting the East Windsor location at 6 Wapping Road after opening in the fall. The bakery's Cromwell store will remain open. 

Owners did not say what led them to that decision, but they hinted that they would open a new location. However, they did not say where. 

The Cromwell location of From Chan Bakeshop boasts a near-perfect rating on Yelp with multiple 5-star reviews. Many cited the service and quality of the food. 

"This place deserves 10 stars!" one person posted. "I found this place on a whim and is seriously one of my new favorite places. From Chan Bakbbeshop crafts some of the most unique and seriously good bakery items, crafted beverages, and lunch items!"

Click here for more information on the From Chan Bakeshop.

