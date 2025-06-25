Woman Found Dead In Her York Prison Cell Died Of Drug Overdose Month After Giving Birth: State

Ashley Morin, of Bristol, was the subject of an Office of Inspector General’s 52-page report that tried to discover how she died while in custody on Aug. 24, 2024, just five days after she was arrested.

Bristol police arrested Morin on a charge of violating a protective order. Unable to post a $10,000 bond, Morin entered the Niantic women’s prison’s medical unit, where nurses treated her surgical wound from her cesarean section and alcohol withdrawal, the report said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Morin’s cause of death was acute intoxication from the combined effects of the cocktail of drugs in her system.

Investigators believe it was an accidental overdose. Morin had not shown any signs of self-harm or depression in the days leading up to her death, the report said.

Investigators said the drugs were smuggled into the high-security Niantic prison, but they were unable to determine how they got inside.

“Use of illicit drugs in the DOC is an obvious problem. Addressing this problem poses significant investigative challenges,” the inspector general wrote in the report. “In the present case, no credible evidence was developed as to how or when Morin obtained the drugs that killed her.”

Click here to read the full Inspector General's report.

