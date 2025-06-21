Train Strike Kills Pedestrian In East Lyme; Amtrak, Police Investigating

The crash happened near Columbus Avenue in East Lyme. None of the 389 passengers and crew aboard the train were hurt, Amtrak said in a statement. The train had departed from Boston on its way to Washington, D.C.

The pedestrian's name has not been released as of Saturday evening.

Amtrak said the person was trespassing when they were struck.

"These incidents can affect everyone involved — those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews, and our passengers," Amtrak said in a statement. "They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and grade crossings."

East Lyme and Amtrak police are investigating the strike.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

