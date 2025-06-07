Tractor-Trailer Crash, Fire Closes Portion Of I-95 In East Lyme

A car crashed with a tractor-trailer just before 7:30 a.m., causing the truck to burst into flames. Authorities closed I-95 northbound Exit 72 (Rocky Neck State Park) to Exit 73 (Society Road). It remained shut down at 11:30 a.m.

Police are diverting all northbound traffic to Exit 71 (Four Mile River Road).

It's unknown when the lanes will reopen, but police have asked people to stay away as they clean, clear, and investigate the crash scene.

