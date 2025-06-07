Fog/Mist 66°

Tractor-Trailer Crash, Fire Closes Portion Of I-95 In East Lyme

State authorities are asking drivers to avoid I-95 northbound Saturday afternoon, June 7, after a tractor-trailer crash earlier that morning forced police to close a section of the highway in East Lyme. 

 Photo Credit: CTRoads
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

A car crashed with a tractor-trailer just before 7:30 a.m., causing the truck to burst into flames. Authorities closed I-95 northbound Exit 72 (Rocky Neck State Park) to Exit 73 (Society Road). It remained shut down at 11:30 a.m.

Police are diverting all northbound traffic to Exit 71 (Four Mile River Road). 

It's unknown when the lanes will reopen, but police have asked people to stay away as they clean, clear, and investigate the crash scene.

