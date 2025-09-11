Fair 76°

SHARE

Roland Allard Stole $87K From East Lyme Little League: Cops

A 42-year-old East Lyme man is accused of stealing more than $87,000 from the town’s Little League program.

Roland Allard

Roland Allard

Photo Credit: East Lyme Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Roland Allard was arrested after investigators determined that he had misappropriated money from the East Lyme Little League Association. Detectives began looking into the case after receiving a larceny complaint from the league.

Investigators said they developed probable cause, which led to an arrest warrant. Allard was charged with first-degree larceny.

He posted bond and is set to appear in New London Superior Court on September 24.

The East Lyme Police Department said, “Personnel from our Detective Division conducted an investigation, determining Roland Allard misappropriated approximately $87,000, establishing probable cause leading to an arrest warrant.”

to follow Daily Voice East Lyme-Niantic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE