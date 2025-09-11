Roland Allard was arrested after investigators determined that he had misappropriated money from the East Lyme Little League Association. Detectives began looking into the case after receiving a larceny complaint from the league.

Investigators said they developed probable cause, which led to an arrest warrant. Allard was charged with first-degree larceny.

He posted bond and is set to appear in New London Superior Court on September 24.

The East Lyme Police Department said, “Personnel from our Detective Division conducted an investigation, determining Roland Allard misappropriated approximately $87,000, establishing probable cause leading to an arrest warrant.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Lyme-Niantic and receive free news updates.