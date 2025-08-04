Motorcyclist Fighting For His Life After Crashing Bike In East Lyme

The Rhode Island motorcyclist was riding his bike along McCurdy Road in East Lyme, near the intersection with Bittersweet Lane on Sunday, Aug. 3, Connecticut State Police said.

He lost control of the motorcycle, went off the road, and crashed into a mailbox.

Authorities said he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash is under investigation.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the incident to contact Trooper John Pinson at 860-399-2100 or john.pinson@ct.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Lyme-Niantic and receive free news updates.