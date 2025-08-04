Fair 79°

Motorcyclist Fighting For His Life After Crashing Bike In East Lyme

A 42-year-old man was airlifted to a Connecticut hospital after crashing his motorcycle over the weekend, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Max Fleischmann
Josh Lanier
The Rhode Island motorcyclist was riding his bike along McCurdy Road in East Lyme, near the intersection with Bittersweet Lane on Sunday, Aug. 3, Connecticut State Police said. 

He lost control of the motorcycle, went off the road, and crashed into a mailbox. 

Authorities said he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

The crash is under investigation. 

Authorities ask anyone with information on the incident to contact Trooper John Pinson at 860-399-2100 or john.pinson@ct.gov. 

