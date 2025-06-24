Fanie Gore, 63, of Niantic, was struck in the area of Columbus Avenue around 4 p.m. Saturday, June 21, police said.

Investigators said she was trespassing on the tracks when she was hit. It's unclear how she got into that area or why.

None of the 389 passengers or crew on the Boston to Washington, D.C. train were hurt in the incident, Amtrak has said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and if there were any mitigating medical circumstances.

East Lyme police and Amtrak are handling the investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Lyme-Niantic and receive free news updates.