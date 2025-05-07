East Lyme Deputy Fire Chief On Paid Leave Amid Arson Investigation: Report

East Lyme Fire Department Deputy Chief Erik Quinn was placed on leave beginning Monday, May 5, officials confirmed.

East Lyme First Selectman Daniel Cunningham, who informed news outlets about the probe on Tuesday, did not provide specific details about the investigation. A request for additional information was not immediately returned.

However, WFSB reported that authorities are investigating Quinn for arson. Since November, multiple fires have been set in the Oswegatchie Hills Nature Preserve and Rocky Neck State Park.

The outlet also published the letter Cunningham sent to Quinn earlier this week.

The 16-year East Lyme firefighter was ordered to immediately surrender all town-owned property, including vehicles and electronic devices.

“Additionally, you are instructed not to engage in any fire-related or emergency service activities in any capacity or enter any Town-owned property until further notice. This includes refraining from accessing town systems and resources," the letter said.

Quinn will be punished if he violates these rules.

The timeline for the investigation remains unclear.

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Lyme-Niantic and receive free news updates.