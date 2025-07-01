Partly Cloudy 80°

SHARE

SWAT Called After East Haven Family Knife Fight; Standoff Ends Without Injuries

A family dispute spiraled into an hours-long armed standoff with police, authorities said. 

A police car with its lights flashing

A police car with its lights flashing

 Photo Credit: Stephen Picilaidis on Unsplash
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

East Haven police were called to a home on Dora Drive Monday, June 30, around 4:30 p.m. after someone there reported that two adult family members had gotten into a fight involving a knife, and one had made a threat about having a gun. 

One of them barricaded themselves in the basement of the home before officers arrived. 

Police locked down the street for hours after SWAT teams attempted to negotiate a peaceful surrender. The person eventually came out peacefully. 

No one was injured. 

Police arrested the two people who had been fighting, but did not release their names because it was a domestic dispute. 

One was charged with disorderly conduct and released on a $2,500 bond, authorities said. 

The second faces charges of first-degree threatening, breach of peace, disorderly conduct, and interfering with an officer, and was held on a $50,000 bond, police said. 

to follow Daily Voice East Haven and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE