Sex Offender Followed Women While Masturbating Inside East Haven Hobby Lobby: Police

Dylan Alexander Derosa, 34, of New Haven, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 30, after store employees reported the behavior to police. Witnesses said he was following women around the store and touching himself, authorities said.

Video evidence confirmed the reports, according to East Haven police.

Officers found Derosa at his workplace in the same shopping center. He was arrested without incident and charged with second-degree breach of peace, East Haven police said.

He was being held on a $75,000 bond. However, Derosa is on parole, and a magistrate ordered him held on a parole remand, police said.

Derosa was previously convicted of first-degree aggravated sexual assault in 2017 and sexual assault involving a victim between 13 and 15 years old, according to the Connecticut Sex Offender Registry.

Police said in a Facebook post they were “deeply disturbed” by Derosa's alleged behavior at the Hobby Lobby.

"Women should never have to fear being followed or subjected to predatory conduct while simply shopping in a store," they wrote. "No one should ever feel unsafe in our community. We want the public to know that we will not tolerate this type of behavior, and we will pursue offenders like this with every resource available. We also commend both the reporting party and the store employees for promptly bringing this conduct to our attention.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Haven and receive free news updates.