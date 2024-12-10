Naughty East Haven Drivers Could Get Gift Cards Instead Of Tickets

Officers from the South-Central Connecticut Traffic Unit, which serves East Haven, North Branford, North Haven, Branford, Guilford, and Madison, are adding a festive twist to their traffic stops.

“While our primary goal remains ensuring the safety of our roadways, we see this as an opportunity to give back to the community and show appreciation during the holiday season,” said East Haven Police Sgt. Joseph Mulhern in a news release. “And who knows? Santa himself might join us on patrol!”

The initiative, supported by financial contributions from the member police unions, highlights the collaborative effort between law enforcement and the community. The goal is to foster stronger relationships while encouraging safe driving habits.

Over the past year, the traffic units in each of these municipalities have conducted thousands of motor vehicle stops to improve safety, apprehend alleged naughty guys and gals, or retrieve stolen vehicles.

But this holiday program offers a positive twist, reminding drivers of the importance of safety while embracing the season's spirit, Mulhern said.

Whether it’s a friendly gift card or a firm reminder to follow the rules of the road, local police are making sure that holiday cheer and safety go hand in hand.

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Haven and receive free news updates.