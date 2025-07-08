Partly Cloudy 91°

SHARE

Intoxicated Guilford Driver Hit 126 MPH In 50 MPH Zone On I-95 In East Haven: Police

A Connecticut driver is facing serious charges after police clocked him going more than twice the speed limit on I-95 while intoxicated, authorities said. 

Erik Gravem

Erik Gravem

Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Erik Gravem, 52, is charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol and reckless driving, Connecticut State Police said. 

Troopers spotted Gravem's car around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, July 7, near exit 52 in East Haven. He was clocked at 126 miles per hour in a stretch of I-95 where the speed limit is 50 mph, police said. 

After pulling him over, the trooper said Gravem appeared intoxicated, but he refused to take a field sobriety test.

He was released on a $2,500 bond, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice East Haven and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE