Intoxicated Guilford Driver Hit 126 MPH In 50 MPH Zone On I-95 In East Haven: Police

Erik Gravem, 52, is charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol and reckless driving, Connecticut State Police said.

Troopers spotted Gravem's car around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, July 7, near exit 52 in East Haven. He was clocked at 126 miles per hour in a stretch of I-95 where the speed limit is 50 mph, police said.

After pulling him over, the trooper said Gravem appeared intoxicated, but he refused to take a field sobriety test.

He was released on a $2,500 bond, authorities said.

